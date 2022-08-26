Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger.

When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.

This year, the food drive has expanded with even more donation locations. Nonperishable food donations are also being accepted at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) Member Centers and Ridley’s Family Markets across Wyoming from now until September 2. All items will benefit local food pantries.

“With the cost of food increases, many families in Wyoming continue to struggle with food insecurity,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO. “Thankfully, our partnership with Wyoming Hunger Initiative can impact where it matters most—in the pantries of homes across the state. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming continues our commitment to improving the health and wellness of our communities. Additionally, BCBSWY will donate $1 for every pound of food donated at the game, at Ridley’s Family Markets, and at BCBSWY Member Centers. We are extremely thankful to partner with First Lady Jennie Gordon, the University of Wyoming, and Ridley’s for this community-driven effort.” “This partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming showcases the commitment this state has to alleviate hunger in Wyoming. Hunger heroes come in all forms and together, we can make a difference,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Since 2020, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, alongside its Caring Foundation, has donated more than $300,000 to Wyoming Hunger Initiative to help combat food insecurity in Wyoming.

What is the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming?

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY), is a not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, providing access to high-quality health care coverage, services, and programs to help our members make the best health care decisions and get the best care. With 10 locations across Wyoming, we provide hometown service to residents and businesses while serving people and charitable organizations in communities around the state.

Learn more about them at BCBSWY.com

What is the Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Foundation of Wyoming?

In 1990, BCBSWY established the Caring Foundation of Wyoming to help sustain its mission of promoting the good health and well-being of Wyoming residents. The Caring Foundation of Wyoming focuses its support on charitable giving.

For more information, visit www.bcbswy.com/company_info/foundation