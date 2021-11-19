Larimer County Authorities Asking For Help In Crash Investigation

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking people who may have evidence related to the fatal crash of a tanker plane involved in fighting the Kruger Rock Fire to come forward.

The agency posted this statement on Facebook:

"We're seeking the public's assistance with the investigation of the recent crash of CO Fire Aviation's plane. LCSO is requesting any photos or videos taken of the CO Fire Aviation plane while engaged in wildfire operations in Estes Park on 11/16/2021. They can be uploaded directly at this link."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, as is standard for fatal plane crashes in the United States. The sheriff's office is helping gather evidence related to the crash.

The crash claimed the life of the plane's pilot. A post on the Colorado Fire Aviation Facebook page identified the pilot as Marc Thor Olson. The post says Olson had 42 years of flight experience and says he was a highly decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and the Air Force.

The fire has raged for several days not far from Rocky Mountain National Park.

At last report on Thursday evening, it had consumed about 145 acres and was 60 percent contained.