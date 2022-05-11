Police Say Speed Possible Factor In Fort Collins Fatal Crash
Fort Collins police are investigating a Tuesday morning traffic collision that claimed the life of a 34-year-old motorcyclist.
That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.
According to the post, the accident was reported just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at South College Avenue and Triangle Drive. Police say a 1997 Honda CB900 motorcycle was traveling south on College Ave. when it collided with a 2008 GMC Yukon that was turning left onto northbound College Avenue.
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 44-year-old driver of the Yukon was not seriously injured. Police are investigating the speed of the motorcycle as a possible factor in the crash.
