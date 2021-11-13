Larimer County Man Facing Child Porn, Incest, Sex Assault Charges

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A 35-year-old Fort Collins man is facing a long list of felony sex charges, according to the Fort Collins Police Service Facebook page.

According to the post, police got a tip last month that 35-year-old Jediah Foster had taken sexually explicit pictures of children and posted them online. Further investigation turned up more allegations of wrongdoing by Foster, including inappropriate touching.

''C.R.S.18-3-405.3(2)(b) – Sex Assault on a Child, Position of Trust, Pattern of Abuse – 6 counts (Class 3 Felony) C.R.S. 18-6-302(1)(a) – Aggravated Incest – 6 counts (Class 3 Felony) C.R.S. 18-6-403(3)(a) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 3 counts (Class 3 Felony) C.R.S.18-6-403(3)(b) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 3 counts (Class 3 Felony) C.R.S.18-6-403(3)(c) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 3 counts (Class 3 Felony) C.R.S. 18-6-403(3)(b.5) – Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 5 Felony)

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on November 12."

Police say that because Foster worked in an in-home service and repair business, they are concerned he may have committed more crimes in the homes of customers that are not yet known. Anyone with information on Foster is being asked to contact Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.