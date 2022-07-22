Imprisoned Wyoming Sex Offender Dies in Hospital

A Wyoming inmate serving time for multiple sex crimes has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 88-year-old Fred Matthew Foley died Thursday, July 21, at Community Hospital in Torrington.

Foley was convicted of first-degree sexual assault with intrusion in Sweetwater County and sentenced to 30 to 40 years in prison on Oct. 22, 2014.

As per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Foley's cause of death.

