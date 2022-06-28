Larimer County Man Arrested For Felony Child Sex Crimes

An Evans, Colorado man is facing felony child sex crime charges after allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex while knowing she was underage.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, deputies were contacted by the parent of a 15-year-old girl in April about concerns that a suspicious man had contacted their daughter and asked to meet her for sex.

The post says, investigators soon identified the man as 48-year-old Christopher James Skyberg of Evans, who they learned had been emailing the girl.

The parent gave the girl's cell phone to investigators and a member of the agency's Strategic Enforcement Unit began posing as the girl in ongoing communications. Skyberg allegedly texted that he wanted to have sex with the girl even though he knew she was underage.

On June 23, Skyberg arrived at a Windsor hotel to meet the girl for sex and was arrested by investigators.

According to the post, he is facing several felony charges:

internet luring of a child

enticement of a child

unlawful sexual contact of a child

criminal attempt – sexual assault on a child

Internet sexual exploitation of a child

and sexual exploitation of a child.

His bond was set at $175,000.

Investigators think Skyberg may have more victims. Anyone who may have information on him is being asked to call investigator Tyson Russell at 970-498-5154 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.b Tipsters who call the Crimestoppers hotline may remain anonymous and could possibly be eligible for a cash reward.