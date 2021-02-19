LCSD1 Reporting Fewer COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that five students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week -- the lowest weekly total so far this year.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Central High, Henderson Elementary, McCormick Junior High and Sunrise Elementary," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Laramie County had 52 active lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.