Wyoming’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Worst in America, Report Says

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

According to a new report released Thursday, Wyoming is among the most dangerous states during COVID-19, based on how well it's kept the pandemic under control and how much it's vaccinating.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across five key metrics -- vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and level of community transmission.

 

Source: WalletHub

Wyoming had the lowest vaccination rate, and the 16th highest death rate, earning it an overall rank of 42nd safest.

Neighboring states Colorado, Utah, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, and Idaho ranked 8th, 18th, 25th, 36th, 38th, and 44th, respectively.

On average, blue states ranked 18.38 safest, and red states ranked 33.92 safest.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567

