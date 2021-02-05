LCSD1 Reports 23 More COVID-19 Cases; 14 Schools Impacted

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 15 students and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Anderson Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, East High, Freedom Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Rossman Elementary and South High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Laramie County had 61 active lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

