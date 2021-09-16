Legend Says a Vampire is Buried in this Colorado Cemetery

Among the many graves in the Lafayette Municipal Cemetery, lies a flat, rectangular marker that's eerily different from the rest.

According to Colorado legend, a vampire named Fodor Glava is buried under this mysterious marker, and although he passed away over one hundred years ago, his spirit is believed to have lived on, haunting the cemetery where he was laid to rest.

In the early 1900s, mining opportunities attracted people from across the world to Lafayette, Colorado – including Fodor Glava, who traveled all the way from Transylvania, Romania to work in the coal mines. Glava was described as a tall, pale man, with noticeably long fingernails, but his appearance was just part of the reason the miner was thought to also be a vampire.

Glava died in December of 1918 and was buried in the Lafayette Cemetery, where he shares a plot with another man. At the time, it was common for people to be buried together, especially due to the influenza epidemic taking place. The unusual part about this gravesite, however, is that a large tree is growing right in the middle of where Glava's body is buried.

What makes the marker especially spooky, are the other unexplained occurrences that continue to happen. Paranormal investigators have used temperature gauges and EMF readers, where they've discovered cold spots dipping as low as -47 degrees, although the temperature outside was actually quite mild, as well as testing extremely high energy in that specific area. The same group also has voice recordings from the gravesite, where it sounds like a man is referencing a stake. To add to the creepiness, visitors have even reported seeing a tall thin man with a black coat, dark hair, and long fingernails sitting on top of the stone and walking around the cemetery.

During Glava's lifetime, things were not documented in the way that they are now, so the story behind his grave isn't 100 percent known, but from what paranormal investigations have gathered, his haunted energy definitely still lingers at this site.

Getting There

Lafayette Cemetery/Google Maps

The Lafayette Municipal Cemetery is open to the public, so visit if you dare. It's located at 111 East Baseline Road in Lafayette. Glava's gravesite can be found along the northern edge of the cemetery, and it's very common for rosaries, dolls and other gifts to be left beside the stone.