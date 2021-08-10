Laramie Lemonade Day is Back!
Lemonade Day is back in Laramie for its second year on August 14!
Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business in the form of a lemonade stand. The foremost objective is to empower youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society.
Each child that registers receives a backpack with an Entrepreneur Workbook that teaches them the lessons of Lemonade Day, such as creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community. They get to keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.
Stand locations are as follows:
Downtown & Surrounding Residential
Emmett's Lemonade Stand - 107 E Ivinson Ave
Paradise Pearls - 115 E Ivinson Ave
JJ's Lemons - 206 S 2nd St
Peyton's Tiki Lemonade - 306 S 2nd St
Once Upon A Lemonade Stand - 308 S 2nd St
Martin Farmer Co. - 306 S 3rd St
The Sour Pour - 352 N 3rd St
Samtastic Lemonade - 554 N 3rd St
JK's Lemonade - 769 N 9th St
Freshly Squeezed - 270 N 9th St
North East Zone
Amazing Mo's & Stones Lemonade - 22nd St & E Harney St
Squeezed in Laradise - N 23rd St & E Reynolds St
Stars & Stripes Lemonade - 610 N 30th St
Behnke Boys Lemonade - 3501 E Willet Dr
Grand Avenue
Thirsty Kids Lemonade -611 Grand Ave
O'Dwyer's - 1622 Grand Ave
Palmer's Legendary Lemonade - 2020 Grand Ave
Laws Paws Lemonade - 4308 Grand Ave
SE Residential
Wyatt's Watering Hole - 2304 Fairview Dr