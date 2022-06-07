Let’s Get Spooky This Summer With Haunted Cheyenne Walking Tours

While halfway to Halloween is in our rearview mirror, we still have an opportunity to get spooky well before we're all putting carved pumpkins on our front porch. All summer long, Cheyenne Street Railway has your chance to learn about all the ghouls and ghosts that haunt the streets of Cheyenne.

That's right, all summer long you can go on a 90-minute stroll through Cheyenne and learn from the expert tour guides about all of Cheyenne's haunted past.

Here's a description from Visit Cheyenne's website.

From its roots as a Hell on Wheels train town to the cattle baron era, the streets of Cheyenne have stories to tell. This Wild West town saw gunfights, brothels and vigilantes... and some seem to have never left. Narrated by our local history lovers (each with their own flair of showmanship), participants will stroll around Cheyenne's Historic Downtown and learn about some of Cheyenne's most famous ghosts and the places they haunt

Now, that sounds like a good family-friendly time. If you've been to the Ghost Fright-Seeking tours, you know this is going to be a lot of fun. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. You'll meet at the front doors of the Depot building at 8 PM.

I'm really looking forward to checking out this tour. Judging solely by how much fun all the other tours are that are offered Downtown, this is going to be quite the stroll. I'm interested in learning it all and getting an even better idea of haunted Cheyenne.

If you're interested in checking this out this weekend, the Visit Cheyenne website says there are only 11 tickets for Saturday night's tour. So, you better act fast or plan ahead!

