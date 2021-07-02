LHS Student Takes Second at National Speech and Debate Tournament
Laramie High School senior, Andrew Kern, took second place at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in the Poetry category.
It is the highest finish at nationals by an LHS student in the program’s history. The previous best was a 10th-place finish in the Lincoln Douglas Debate category by a student in 1995.
The national competition was hosted out of Des Moines, Iowa, but was held virtually. Part of the tournament was live, while other parts were asynchronous.
Students qualify for the National Speech and Debate Tournament by qualifying from the District Tournament, which was held in March.
Kern earned a scholarship for his second-place finish and will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall.
