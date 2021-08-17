LISTEN: Wyoming Cowboy Football on the KOWB App – 2021 Schedule

Canva/Getty

Get the FREE KOWB App - Available for Android and Apple Devices - and never miss University of Wyoming football action.

Get our free mobile app

University of Wyoming Cowboy Football 2021 Schedule

DateSeptember 4, 2021 (Saturday)Time2 P.M.OpponentMontana State University
September 11, 2021 (Saturday)11:30 a.m.At Northern Illinois University
September 18, 2021 (Saturday)2 p.m.Ball State University
September 25, 2021 (Saturday)1:30 p.m.At University of Connecticut
October 9, 2021 (Saturday)5 p.m.At Air Force
October 16, 2021 (Saturday)TBAFresno State
October 23, 2021 (Saturday)1:30 p.m.University of New Mexico
October 30, 2021 (Saturday)TBAAt San Jose State University
November 6, 2021 (Saturday)1:30 p.m.Colorado State University
November 12, 2021 (Friday)7 p.m.At Boise State University
November 20, 2021 (Saturday)6 p.m.At Utah State University
November 27, 2021 (Saturday)1 P.M.University of Hawaii
December 4, 2021 (Saturday)Mountain West Conference Championship Game

MORE POKES FROM 7220sports.com

You can listen live on 1290 KOWB and on the free KOWB app (download now).

LOOK: Pokes' unis through the years

 

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players

During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history, presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming.

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert GagliardiJared NewlandRyan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players

Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium

Did you know it would take the populations of Gillette (32,857), Laramie (32,381), Rock Springs (23,319), Sheridan (17,844) and Wright (1,200) to create a sellout inside Michigan's famed 107,601-seat Big House, the largest college football stadium in the nation?

For those of you not familiar with the Cowboy State, those are Wyoming's third through sixth most inhabited cities, along with the small mining town in Campbell County.

- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium

Filed Under: univeristy of wyoming, Wyoming football
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top