LISTEN: Wyoming Cowboy Football on the KOWB App – 2021 Schedule
Get the FREE KOWB App - Available for Android and Apple Devices - and never miss University of Wyoming football action.
Get our free mobile app
University of Wyoming Cowboy Football 2021 Schedule
|DateSeptember 4, 2021 (Saturday)
|Time2 P.M.
|OpponentMontana State University
|September 11, 2021 (Saturday)
|11:30 a.m.
|At Northern Illinois University
|September 18, 2021 (Saturday)
|2 p.m.
|Ball State University
|September 25, 2021 (Saturday)
|1:30 p.m.
|At University of Connecticut
|October 9, 2021 (Saturday)
|5 p.m.
|At Air Force
|October 16, 2021 (Saturday)
|TBA
|Fresno State
|October 23, 2021 (Saturday)
|1:30 p.m.
|University of New Mexico
|October 30, 2021 (Saturday)
|TBA
|At San Jose State University
|November 6, 2021 (Saturday)
|1:30 p.m.
|Colorado State University
|November 12, 2021 (Friday)
|7 p.m.
|At Boise State University
|November 20, 2021 (Saturday)
|6 p.m.
|At Utah State University
|November 27, 2021 (Saturday)
|1 P.M.
|University of Hawaii
|December 4, 2021 (Saturday)
|Mountain West Conference Championship Game
MORE POKES FROM 7220sports.com
- LISTEN: "Roaring Repeater" Podcast - The latest on University Of Wyoming Athletics.
- UW’s Top 50 football players: By the numbers
- HISTORY: The Story Of The Wyoming-Colorado Border War ‘Bronze Boot’
- UW’s Top 50 football players
- Get The 7220 Sports Mobile App
- 7220sports.com newsletter: Sign up and don’t miss a thing
You can listen live on 1290 KOWB and on the free KOWB app (download now).
LOOK: Pokes' unis through the years
University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players
During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history, presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming.
The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.
This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.
We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.
Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB
- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players
Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium
Did you know it would take the populations of Gillette (32,857), Laramie (32,381), Rock Springs (23,319), Sheridan (17,844) and Wright (1,200) to create a sellout inside Michigan's famed 107,601-seat Big House, the largest college football stadium in the nation?
For those of you not familiar with the Cowboy State, those are Wyoming's third through sixth most inhabited cities, along with the small mining town in Campbell County.
- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium