LARAMIE -- Wyoming is selling 100 to 150 tickets per day for the home opener Sept. 4 against Montana State.

A sellout is a possibility.

Season ticket sales, according to Cameron Osburn, are at 8,295 as of Sunday, which is on par -- even a tick higher -- than the number the university sold in 2019.

"We're trending right along with it," UW's Assistant Athletic Director of Ticketing and Sales said on Tuesday. "It's encouraging. We still have just under three weeks (until the opener), so we hope to end up higher than that."

Osburn said earlier kickoff times have helped move tickets. So has the hopeful return to normalcy from a 2020 season that featured just two home games because of COVID-19 cancelations.

With the new virus variant spreading across the country, Osburn said right now the school is not expecting to require masks outdoors. UW announced Monday that masks will be required inside buildings on campus where six feet of distancing isn't possible. That mandate, for now, will run through Sept. 20, according to a school release.

"We're not going to tell people not to wear masks, we will encourage it," Osburn said. "We're not expecting to require it. The new variant changes every week, so I can't tell you what will happen next week."

Osburn said the lower west side of War Memorial Stadium is nearly sold out for the opener. The northwest corner -- Section H -- still has some availability, he added.

Montana State has also been selling plenty of its allotment in the visiting section.

Osburn said it's hard to predict walk-up sales on gameday, but pointed to the record crowds that flooded into Cheyenne Frontier Days in late July. He expects a "strong crowd" but is working to fill in the remaining spots inside Wyoming's 29,181-seat venue.

"People want to go to Wyoming football games again," he said. "There's some pent-up demand."

Osburn said the "golden number" is 9,000 season tickets sold, but that has only happened when the Cowboys have hosted Power-5 teams like Nebraska, Texas and Oregon. Having the star power of Josh Allen in 2016 didn't hurt, either.

The last official sellout -- 32,617 -- is when the Huskers came to Laramie in 2011.

After Montana State, Wyoming will host the defending MAC Champions, Ball State. Mountain West foes -- Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State and Hawaii -- will also pay visits to the high plains this fall.

A kickoff time for the Fresno State game on Oct. 16 has yet to be determined, but none of the other five home game start later than 2 p.m. MST.

2021 Wyoming football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Montana State 2 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Northern Illinois 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Ball State 2 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ UConn 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 BYE

Oct. 9 @ Air Force 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Fresno State TBA

Oct. 23 vs. New Mexico 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 @ San Jose State TBA

Nov. 6 vs. Colorado State 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 @ Boise State 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 @ Utah State 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 vs. Hawaii 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship game

