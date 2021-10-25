Little Girl Shows Us All How To Relax in Adorable Video

The last two years have been the most stressful in recent history. A global pandemic with people fighting each other about the virus mixed with the fear of an even more uncertain tomorrow can leave the most together person feeling completely out of sorts.

So, how do we continue to keep ourselves relaxed and destressed?

Maybe, we should turn to our kids for help. Kids, especially small children, are so positive and resilient. If you think about it, kids weren't fighting the masks in schools' mandate, it was their angry parents shouting at the school board meetings. The majority of kids just wanted to go back to in-person school to be with their friends, even if that meant protecting themselves and their teachers by simply wearing a mask.

Kids are often the voice of reason in our very busy and all-knowing lives. If we would only be quiet for a minute and listen, we might learn how to take a deep cleansing breath and relax.

Watch three-year-old Jax from New Jersey show us all how to calm down and just breathe.

This is great advice and so cute. Jax is now my relaxation guru. You know, we should all listen to kids a little more than we do.

I think I'll definitely take her advice. I'm not sure about the criss-cross applesauce move though, at my age, I may never get up. That move may cause me more stress than I had before I tried her relaxation method. LOL

Seriously though, when life gets overwhelming and stressful, we could all use ways to relax our mind and body.

The University of Michigan Health has some great tips to help keep you centered and relaxed.

Relaxing the mind

Take slow, deep breaths.

Soak in a warm bath.

Listen to soothing music.

Practice mindful meditation.

Write down your thoughts in a journal.

Imagine yourself in a certain setting that helps you feel calm and relaxed.

Relaxing the body

Do yoga.

Try muscle tension relaxation.

Take a walk or do some other activity.

Get a massage.

Have a warm drink with no alcohol or caffeine in it.

For more info and links to more resources, click HERE.

