Kane Brown Injured Falling Off the Stage in Memphis

Kane Brown rolled his ankle and tumbled from the stage in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday night (Oct. 23). Then, he shared video of his injury that shows exactly what he was dealing with as he finished the show in obvious pain.

The tumble happened as Brown was hopping from the stage onto a row of what looks like monitors in front of the stage. Per his Instagram, his foot landed in a divot or grip, causing his ankle to twist. He hops forward, eventually falling on a security guard. The show stops as Brown limps back to the stage. Video from that point shows him in heavy pain. Later, he showed why.

Brown finished the show and assured fans looking forward to Sunday night's concert in Atlanta that he'd be there. He now has nearly two weeks to recover, which could be a real blessing. Taking to Instagram, he shared video of his ankle with a banner caption reading: "Memphis it looks normal. It's fine."

The tennis ball-sized protrusion from his right ankle says otherwise.

Full video of the accident is below. Brown's last few concerts have been making headlines for more positive reasons: During a stop in Dallas recently, he brought Randy Travis to the stage and shared video of his daughter dancing pre-show. The Blessed & Free Tour includes dates at NBA arenas nationwide through early February 2022.