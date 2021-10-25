Look! Cheyenne’s Sky Was Pink This Morning!

I always like to think of Wyoming as having a "magic sky". When I say that, I mean that it's the most gorgeous sky that I've ever seen in my life. It's so big and keeps going. It's like sitting on the beach and looking across the ocean and it doesn't stop. It's just a gift that we all get. It's really nice to stop and take a look at in a sense of "stop and smell the roses".

This morning, I was able to snap quite a few pictures of the sky as it rose. I look at the sunrise every morning from the studio, but it's very rare to see it look like this. We had just enough cloud cover this morning to make for a Bob Ross-esq look. Plenty of happy trees and clouds to go around.

The one I'm most proud of included the Capitol Building. The architecture of the building is one of my favorite parts of Downtown Cheyenne. Adding in the beautiful pink clouds gave it a fun look this fall morning.

It was just early enough this morning that I only looked like a weirdo to a few other workers from different floors in our station's building. That's not anything unusual. I was able to get a few shots from Capitol Avenue without any traffic driving by.

Look! The Cheyenne Sky Was Pink This Morning

