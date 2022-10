2022 is one of the best years for fall colors in Wyoming.

Since most of the state is either prairie or pine, you need to know where to look.

Ranger Jessica patrols the Bighorn area. She let me know that the colors are bright and working their way down from the higher elevations.

Loading up and starting from below we drove high to find great views and adventure.

This is Wyoming. We had no trouble finding it.

Fall In Wyoming's Bighorns

Breathtaking Fall Photos From Across Wyoming