Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet.

So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.

The Event

Day: Saturday, October 22

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Venue: Albany County Fairgrounds

Sign Up Information

Vendor. If you would like to be a vendor at the festival, sign up HERE.

Volunteers. If you would like to volunteer at the event, sign up HERE. Volunteers receive an event t-shirt, free food and beverages at the VIP Volunteer Lounge, and a thank you present!

Cornhole Tournament. Registration, rules, and details HERE.

Pie Eating Contest. Registration, rules, and details HERE.

Chili Cookoff. Registration, rules, and details HERE.

Cupcake Wars. Registration, rules, and details HERE.

Pie Baking Contest. Registration, rules, and details HERE.

Kids Costume Contest. The event starts at 4 p.m. Bring your beautiful children (3+) in Halloween costumes... all ready for trick-and-treat!

1st place = $100

2nd place = $50

3rd place = $25

Dog Costume Contest. The event starts at 4 p.m.

1st place = $100

2nd place = $50

3rd place = $25

For more information on the events, check out their website HERE and their Facebook Events Page HERE.

Hope to see you there, so we all can have a gourd time!

About the Laramie Foster Closet

Laramie Foster Closet is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves Albany County children in need. We utilize donated items from the community to offset the costs of new clothing and other necessary belongings for children in need. However, we also provide new socks, new underwear, new shoes, comfort items, and a duffle bag to each child. Our hope is to help children in our community thrive at school and in life while providing financial alleviation and reducing stress on parents and foster parents. In this way, we hope to see a stronger, brighter future for Albany County.

More information HERE.