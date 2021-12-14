LOOK: Brand New FedEx Office to Open Up on Dell Range in Cheyenne
Cheyenne has been on a run lately of new places either being on their way or opening up in the capital city. First, it was the announcement of Dutch Bros Coffee, then Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, then the Runza announcement, of course there was a new Dollar General that just opened up, and now a new FedEx Office is making its way to Dell Range in Cheyenne.
The FedEx Office is currently in the process of being renovated, but it is located in what was the vacant spot between Papa John's and China Buffet on Dell Range. Given that it is a FedEx Office location, it is likely to be similar to the one located just of Lincolnway and Logan at 1419 Albany Ave in Cheyenne. The new one will have the address of 1958 Dell Range as it neighbors Papa Johns's and China Buffet. Here's a look at what's happening there as of today (December 14th)...
New FedEx Office Coming to Cheyenne
The purple sign on the front says 'We're Moving In!' While it's not known when exactly the new FedEx Office will open, it's nice knowing we having one on the way in a key trafficked spot. You probably noticed that there's also signs put in already for parking that say, "Quick Stop, Five Minute Parking...Drop Off. Pick Up...Packages and Print Orders."
Cheyenne seems to be on a bit of a roll with these new spots either on the way or just recently having opened up their doors. Either way, it's a great thing for these businesses opening up new locations in and around the capital city. We'll take it!
