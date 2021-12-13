LOOK: Cheyenne Has a Brand New Dollar General Location Now Open

In case you haven't noticed, a new Dollar General location has opened up in Cheyenne. The new location is the second in the city of Cheyenne, and just the fourth location in Wyoming overall.

The other two locations are in Pine Bluffs and in Laramie. The first Dollar General to come to Cheyenne is on the south side of the city, located at 1605 S. Greeley Hwy. But the new one is located on the eastern side of the capital city just off E. Lincolnway. The exact address is 4120 Greenway St.

The new location certainly has an updated look to it both inside and out. Here's a quick look at the new Dollar General location...

New Dollar General Location

You'll notice the new store has a 'NOW OPEN' sign in its window and has some very friendly and helpful employees as well. The new look has the entry way doors in the corner of the side of the building opposed to the front middle as some locations have.

As Optopolis pointed out, the new store has the entry to its parking lot on Greenway Street, not to the northeast of the store. That first turn goes into the parking lot for Whispering Chase Retirement Community. This is certainly something that comes to mind when making your way to the new store.

And so another new store is in Cheyenne. Sure, it's one that we already had on the south side, but it never hurts to have more than one location of popular stores. Especially, a Dollar General!

