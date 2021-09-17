LOOK: Josh Allen Makes the Cover of the Latest Sports Illustrated

The former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback phenom has been making waves at the start of the NFL season. First, Josh Allen and his favorite all-pro wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, been named the top quarterback/wide receiver combo to enter the NFL season, then Allen has the top-selling NFL jersey in the NFL to start this year's campaign, and now, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs grace the cover of the latest issue of 'Sports Illustrated'.

It was only a matter of time before this happened. The Buffalo Bills tandem is expected to do great things this season after Allen finished last year in the top three in the MVP voting. Stefon Diggs also had the best season of his career with the most yards and receptions. This was bound to show up on a magazine cover at some point.

Sure, it's 'Sports Illustrated Kids'. The fact that the very highly respected sports magazine took put them on the cover at any capacity is a huge deal!

Some fans might say, 'Big deal! They're 0-1!'. Sure, they lost their first game at home, 23-16 to a very tough Pittsburgh Steelers team who is known for having one of the best defenses in the NFL. But there's no need to worry at this point in the season. It's been the first week. It's a long 17-game season. This week, the Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins, a team that Josh Allen has dominated up to this point in his career.

In his six games against the Dolphins, Josh Allen has 17 passing touchdowns, 3 rushing touchdowns, and has thrown just four interceptions. Last season, Allen torched Miami during Week 2 for 415 yards while throwing for a passer rating of 146.7, the best single game passer rating of his young career. No one needs to panic.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 11 a.m. this Sunday. Go Bills!

