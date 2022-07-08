LOOK: There’s a New Luxury Lodge in Wyoming On a Working Ranch

Leave it to Wyoming to have a place to stay that's incredibly luxurious, but is also a private working ranch. Recently, the popular travel publication 'Travel & Leisure' posted about the new extravagant lodging that not only looks stunning itself, but also contains several incredible views throughout the massive landscape.

Reid Creek Lodge in Douglas, WY is where you can find this incredible resort that rests in the Laramie Range of the Rocky Mountains. There is over 8,000 square feet of structure to enjoy at the resort. There are 7-bedrooms that can lodge up to 22 people. The capacity makes it a great spot for a family getaway or friend gathering.

The resort has plenty of decor to be amazed by with its wooden beams and columns, a stone fireplace, and a gaming area which includes a pool table and a bar. The lodging naturally includes high ceilings and oversized windows as well that provide guest with endless amounts of amazing views.

There is plenty of opportunity to explore the outdoors around the resort throughout a wide range of recreational activities to choose from such as hiking, fishing, archery, horseback riding, e-biking, skeet shooting, and yoga. There are also spa services on-demand along with overnight camping experiences. Not to mention, the alpine lakes that you can enjoy for water sports.

Some of these aesthetics are almost surreal. See for yourself...

Wagonhound Holdings is the company in charge of Reid Creek Lodge. The CEO of Wagonhound Holdings, Andrea Perdue, told 'Travel & Leisure':

Reid Creek Lodge is a very special place and is a true mountain destination, bringing outdoor pursuits, wellness, and luxury amenities to guests in a thoughtful and personalized way...We are incredibly proud to debut Wagonhound's first private guest lodge experience in the American West and look forward to showcasing all that the property and grounds have to offer.

For anyone wanting to explore their opportunity to check out Reid Creek Lodge, you can do so by contacting them through the link provided here.

