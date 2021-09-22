Samuel Adams is releasing a new beer in October that has an alcohol content that's been deemed illegal to sell in 15 states and thanks to to the lack of regulation on the amount of alcohol in beer to be sold in Wyoming, beer drinkers in our state will have access to the new expensive brew.

According to Wyoming Business Report, the new beer, 'Utopias', will be released on October 11th. As mentioned, the beer has an astonishingly high alcohol level which is 25.4 percent. That percentage is roughly six times the amount of alcohol in an average beer. In fact, a publication in Boston, where Samuel Adams is based, lists the beer at 28 percent ABV. Regardless, that's a crazy high percentage of alcohol in any one beer.

USA Today via Twitter

The Executive Director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association, Mike Moser, mentioned that a bottle of the Utopias beer would be the equivalent of drinking 17 or 18 ounces of straight tequila. Moser also said that a bottle of the new beer consumed in one hour by a 150 lb. male could force the blood-alcohol level over 0.3 percent. Not only is that four times the legal limit, but Moser explained just how bad that could be and why the new beer is earning such an attraction:

If you drank one of those containers in an hour, you could quite possibly be dead. You’ll either be hospitalized or wish you were...People love these weird beers the same way that they’ll spend $100 on Bourbon that they’ve never tried before...People don’t necessarily drink more today but they are spending more when they do.

Of course, as mentioned, the beer is a bit on the pricey side. Samuel Adams will be selling the beer in a 28-ounce container for about $240. You read that price right, $240.

The high cost of the beer is being attributed to the long process of brewing and aging the yeast-based beverage. Moser compared the high price to what people may pay for high-end wines that will cost more than an entire dinner.

Sam Adams makes the beer from thousands of pounds of cherries, along with a 'Balaton' fruit, another type of cherry.

The states that where Utopias is illegal to sell are listed as follows:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Idaho

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Moser also cautioned that this beer is not for chugging, but instead for sipping. Drink responsibly, Wyoming!

