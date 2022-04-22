Some properties seem to come with more accessories than others. Not only that, but a lot of wide open acreage that seems to go on forever. A Wyoming property that was recently listed has all of those things.

Recently, a property was listed on Zillow that for $1 million that comes with not only 110 acres of land, but also its own caboose. Yes, it has a train's caboose on the property. It is actually dubbed the 'Caboose Property' on Zillow.

The property is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom rural residential that is 2,376 square feet, while the aesthetics of the property seem never ending. Here's what Zillow says about the property in their Overview:

You can own the "Caboose property" Gorgeous piece of land with outbuildings. Modular home was built in 2019. Your Horses will be happy with their new home! With 110 acres your horse will have plenty of land to run! The Property has a wind generator to keep your utility bill down. This peach is right off of the State highway. No Covenants!!!!

The home was built in 2019 and is tucked away in the southeast corner of Wyoming at 1024 State Highway 214 in Carpenter, WY, just outside the city of Burns.

Can we talk about the fact that this property comes with a caboose? When do you ever find a home that is going to come with a train caboose? That's really one of the more amazing things you could ever hear! Not only that, but the land surrounding the property looks like it never ends. But enough talk about this, let's have a look!...

Wyoming Property Listed at $1 Million Has Its Own Caboose

