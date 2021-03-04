‘The Lord of the Rings’ Cast Reunites For Anniversary Screenings

It’s hard to believe but it’s been 20 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings debuted in theaters. (Then again, it feels like it’s been 20 years since we were able to go to a movie theater at all, so time is sort of a relative construct these days.) Amazon is making a new Lord of the Rings TV series, but despite the title that’s really more of a prequel series set hundreds of years before the movies with a totally new cast of characters. If you want to see what the classic Lord of the Rings gang are up to these days, though, there is a way.

The Alamo Drafthouse announced a series of 20th anniversary screenings of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy that will play exclusively in theaters this spring. According to the press release, “the reunion Q&A content will be initially exclusively to theatrical screenings of the new 4K remastering of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. As part of their new “Support Local Cinemas” campaign, Alamo Drafthouse is making these Q&A presentations available for all theaters around the globe entirely for free.”

All three films will play with their own Q&A. The Fellowship of the Ring features Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan. The Two Towers has Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, and Viggo Mortensen. Finally, The Return of the King has Andy Serkis, Ian McKellen, and director Peter Jackson. The Q&As are hosted by The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert.

There’s a trailer for the event as well:

The screenings begin with The Fellowship of the Ring on March 25, with the other two chapters in the trilogy following each subsequent week. You can get more information at the Alamo Drafthouse’s website — and if you’re a theater owner and want to screen the Q&As, there‘s a form to fill out here.

