Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend.

Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long life and career. The age range of fellow artists who were moved by Lynn's courage and music is illuminating. Legends like Bill Anderson and younger artists like Tenille Arts all paid their respect on social media. Carly Pearce, LeAnn Rimes and the Oak Ridge Boys also shared a few thoughts.

The 90-year-old's family says she died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Lynn notched 16 No. 1 hits and more than 50 Top 10 singles during her six-decade long career.