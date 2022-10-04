Hey Laramie, Join UNIWYO For Some Virtual Trivia Fun
Are you a trivia fan as much as I am? Because if yes, here's some fun news for you! UNIWYO & the Albany County Public Library Foundation will be hosting a virtual Boos & Q's Online Trivia Competition.
The event is a Halloween fundraiser to benefit the Albany County Public Library Foundation! Tackle Halloween-themed trivia to earn points.
Event Details
- You'll receive access to the trivia on Friday, October 7
- And you would need to complete the trivia by Saturday, October 9, to be eligible for prizes
- However, once you do start, you only have a one-hour time limit to complete the trivia
- The trivia will consist of multiple choice questions, and all are Halloween-themed
Tickets are $10 per person and will include a small gift pack.
Buy tickets HERE.
*Limited amount of slots available. So, make sure to sign up today to reserve your spot!
