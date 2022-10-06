10 Stunning Facts About Loretta Lynn’s Life and Career

Any list of Loretta Lynn facts includes a lot of "firsts." She was a true pioneer for women in country music, achieving things no one had ever achieved prior and — in some cases — few have since.

The Country Music Hall of Fame artist and first country female to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (that's a bonus fact) died on Oct. 4, 2022 at the age of 90. During her six-decade-long career, she recorded dozens of albums and notched 16 No. 1 hits among more than fifty Top 10s. How does that rank all time?

While Lynn's professional accomplishments are how she'll be remembered, how she did it requires a bold-faced footnote. Her tumultuous marriage was a double-edged sword, and she lacked the kind of support system one needs to flourish today. Lynn wasn't a product of Music City — when she wrote her first hits, she was thousands of miles away, living in Washington (another bonus fact).

Scroll down to see 10 more amazing facts about the life and career of Loretta Lynn. These are more than just important trivia pieces — in some cases (No. 1, 2 and 7 in particular), these are notes of inspiration.

