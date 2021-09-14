Luke Bryan took a few moments to tribute the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and at the Pentagon building during a tour stop in Chillicothe, Ill., on Saturday (Sept. 11).

In a video posted to his Instagram account, the “Waves” singer delivers an acapella version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" with his hat in one hand and one hand over his heart.

“Tonight we played for all those we lost 20 years ago. #NeverForget,” he captions the video. The performance came 20 years to the day after the tragedy.

For Bryan, the terrorist attacks were a reminder of how important family is to him. He had moved to Nashville from Georgia to pursue his music career just days prior.

“I remember almost getting in the car and going home and spending some time with my family,” he remembers of the day, “but I wound up kinda toughing it out in Nashville, but it was a challenging moment being away from your family when that happened.”

On the anniversary of 9/11 Bryan was once again thinking about family, displaying his compassion for those most affected. The singer posted a photo of a 9/11 memorial with the caption, “20 years later, but my heart still breaks for the families of our fallen heroes on this tragic day. #NeverForget.”

Bryan will wrap up his Farm Tour in Fowlerville, Mich., on Sept. 18, directly after which he will resume his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on Sept. 23 in San Diego. He's slated to perform at his 2022 Crash My Playa destination concert in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, in January of 2022. After that, he will jump right into his Las Vegas residency beginning on Feb. 11.

