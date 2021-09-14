CRMC Reports 52 COVID Hospitalizations, 10 Patients On Ventilator
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported having 52 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday [Sept. 13].
That's according to a graphic that the Cheyenne hospital posted on Facebook:
12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites
There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.
- 12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to P#@$ Off Wyomingites
Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality
- Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality