CRMC Reports 52 COVID Hospitalizations, 10 Patients On Ventilator

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported having 52 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday [Sept. 13].

That's according to a graphic that the Cheyenne hospital posted on Facebook:

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎Cheyenne Regional COVID-19 Totals 52 Total hospitalized 40 NOT FULLY VACCINATED 12 FULLY VACCINATED 14 In the ICU (includes ICU level patients on other floors) 12 NOT NOTFULLY VACCINATED 2 FULLY VACCINATED 15 Bed ICU کے 10 On a Ventilator İRTPPጥጥPR 8 NOT FULLY VACCINATED 2 FULLY VACCINATED PARTIALLY VACCINATED* CHEYENNE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER STATUS AS OF 09/13/2021‎'‎

