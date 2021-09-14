PRESS PASS: Hanging with the Huskies

DEKALB, Ill., -- I must admit, this is one of my favorite features we do on this site.

Why?

Because I remember what it was like to simply be a fan. I wanted to know what the stadium looked like, how the crowd looked and what unique things television cameras weren't showing?

We hope this weekly post helps you get a feel for the atmosphere.

DJ Johnson and I drummed up this idea back in 2019. We thought it was a great excuse to show off some more of his photos, but also add a little extra to the experience. Plus, when we were new, we wanted to prove to you, the reader, that we would be at every single Wyoming game and have it covered from A to Z.

I love the DJ's discoveries when we are on the road. They're great at home, too.

We hope you enjoy this feature as much as we love bringing it to you.