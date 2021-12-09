Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan were unable to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Wednesday (Dec. 8). While both acknowledged the date on social media, any romance will have to wait.

The couple were married on Dec. 8, 2006, and in recent years have gotten quite gushy on social media when the day comes around. Last year, the singer offered their wedding photo and the caption, "What a ride it has been. I love you so much," while Caroline came with a series of six mostly humorous pictures and these words:

"Marriage....being with the one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life. Luke, you are one brave man! Happy 14th anniversary love bug!"

In 2021, the tables turned. "Don’t know how you put up with my goofy ass," Bryan writes. "I love you too (sic) the moon and back @linabryan3."

Caroline wasn't with Luke on this day, however. Instead, she was in California guest-hosting E! News' Daily Pop. She shared a few pictures from the set on her Instagram page before finally letting people know she and Luke would get their time, later.

Instagram/LinaBryan3

Like many country singers, Bryan is enjoying a break for the holidays before his touring schedule heats up with Crash My Playa in January. After that, he'll begin a residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The "Up" singer's official tour plans for summer 2022 have not yet been announced.

