Dustin Lynch Fans Won’t Have to Wait Long for New Music

Dustin Lynch won't be working on a new album this holiday season, but that's not to say new music isn't imminent.

The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer shares that album No. 5 is done and delivered, and it will include at least three collaborations. The version of his newest No. 1 hit with MacKenzie Porter is one of the songs set to be a part of DL5 (release TBA). He talked about the other two during a conversation with Taste of Country Nights.

Porter joined Lynch for an interview that celebrated the duo's new No. 1 single. This gives him eight lifetime No. 1 songs on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. His last was "Ridin' Roads," which hit No. 1 in January 2020. In total, Lynch earned three chart-toppers from Tullahoma, released in January 2020. The 36-year-old said he spent most of the fall working on this new album.

During this interview with Taste of Country Nights, host Evan Paul, Lynch and Porter discuss their shared interest in hunting and the great offer her father made him to hunt in Canada. Also, with so many hits, does this mean the Grand Ole Opry member has "made it"? His answer may surprise you.

