NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle.

Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally 10 inches are possible.

The NWS issued the following briefing Wednesday afternoon:

Accumulating snowfall is anticipated to start Thursday morning and increase in coverage Thursday afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming. Heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Snowfall accumulations greater than 4" is possible. Locally higher snowfall amounts are also possible.

