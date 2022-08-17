Luke Bryan's "Country On" video puts some of America's hardest working individuals in the spotlight.

The video opens with a nod to Bryan's own upbringing on a peanut farm. After parking his tractor, the country singer hopes into his pickup truck and heads for town. Along the way, he encounters the very people he sings about in the lyrics: Farmers, big rig drivers and cowboys.

"Hey, farmboy, keep droppin' that plow / Bailin' that hay, feedin' them cows / From the rooster crow 'til another long day is gone / Country on / Hey big rig, keep clockin' them miles / Pullin' that horn, makin' us smile / Rollin' that load down the road all night long / Country on," he sings in the opening verse.

The "Up" singer was also clever enough to do a little self promoting in the video, incorporating shots from his own bar, 32 Bridge in Nashville, as he sings about the barkeeps slinging drinks. It appears his own staff got to be in the video for those shots.

After the chorus, Bryan shines the spotlight on America's heroes: Veterans, police officers and firefighters. Each of them stand proudly in front of a large American flag. The clips are mixed in with several scenes of the Georgia native singing in front of a red barn that also features Old Glory.

The climax of the video is when Bryan, still in his pickup, leads a parade of these red-blooded Americans into downtown Nashville. They all gather on Lower Broadway, underneath the neon lights, as he finishes the song. It's a visual representation of the unity Bryan conveys in the song.

"Country On" is Bryan's latest single. Written by Mark Nesler, Mitch Oglesby, David Frasier and Styles Haury, the song is an anthem for those working under-appreciated jobs.

Fans are sure to hear this at one of his Raised Up Right Tour stops. Bryan's trek with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny continues through Oct. 28. Buy Luke Bryan concert tickets here.