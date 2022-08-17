Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest

We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback.

It looks like Double Dub's is ready to take the national wing scene by storm again. held in - you guessed it - Buffalo, New York.

Double Dub's is no stranger to the National Buffalo Wing Festival's hot competition. They've won big there before, scoring first place in the traditional buffalo sauce category, second place for barbecue sauce, and third place in the "traditional-way hot sauce" category at the competition in 2019.

This year, Double Dub's will compete at the new home of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium. But, don't worry; if you can't fly out to support Double Dub's at this year's competition on September 3rd and 4th, you can catch all the action on the live stream by America's Best Restaurants (ABR). According to the ABR press release, "Double Dub's (aka Weitzel's Wings) will be interviewed on-camera during the festivities by America's Best Restaurants."

The National Buffalo Wing Festival is also known as the "Superbowl of Chicken Wings." We can't wait to see Double Dub's show the national wing world just how epic Wyoming's best chicken wings are - there's no doubt in my mind that they'll score plenty of touchdowns this year.