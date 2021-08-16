Luke Bryan is filling out his 2021 Farm Tour bill. On Monday (Aug. 16), the singer announced that Dylan Scott, Whitney Duncan, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will serve as special guests for this year's month-long trek across various small-town venues.

Kicking off Sept. 9 in Marshall, Wisc., the tour — which is Bryan's 12th Farm Tour to date — will hit six stops over the course of that month.

The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock are Farm Tour mainstays: One or both of the acts have opened for Bryan ever since he first started bringing out guest acts on the trek in 2012. Scott and Duncan are both newcomers to the Farm Tour, but they're following in big footsteps, as previous openers have included Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell and Mitchell Tenpenny.

When he first announced this year's Farm Tour, Bryan explained that the hardships faced by farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the fact that he had to cancel the run due to pandemic safety protocols last year — make this Farm Tour a particularly special one.

"After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country," the singer says. "They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year."

As it does every year, the 2021 Farm Tour will support the local farming communities nearby its venues by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families. More than 60 scholarships have been granted to date.

