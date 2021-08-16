Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

I have to say, this has been the biggest month for new country songs on the radio this year. We have been blessed with a slew of new music. As Chris Young told us in an interview recently on Taste of Country Nights, we are now seeing some of the fruits from the pandemic labor of writing new country songs.

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's "Buy Dirt" hit country radio hard this month, shooting up the charts rather fast. Look for this one to be a top 10 song for sure real soon.

Darius Rucker "My Masterpiece" started getting airplay on country radio this month, and I am excited to see what it does. I'm a huge Darius fan, and I think it's funny that many people don't know he was the lead singer in Hootie and the Blowfish back in the day. With every song he puts out, it solidifies him even more in the country music genre.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" was released as a surprise to basically everyone. Jason released some cover art for the song with a blank spot where Carrie's face would be, and fans de-coded it and knew immediately that it was going to be Carrie Underwood. Then, a few days after its release, it already jumped up on the charts. I see this as being a No. 1 song for sure.

Other country radio singles this month include:

Aaron Lewis, “Am I the Only One”

Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”

Danielle Bradbery, “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots”

Dierks Bentley (Feat. Hardy, Breland), “Beers on Me”

Dylan Scott, “New Truck”

Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good on You”

Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

Mitchell Tenpenny, “Truth About You”

Tim McGraw "7500 OBO"

Let us know below, what's your favorite new song on the radio for August 2021.