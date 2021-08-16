Cheyenne IHOP Might Be Getting Boozy

Who's ready for "Bubbles, Wine, & Brews"?

I'm one of those people who believes I suffer form RBF... Resting Brunch Face. Brunch is one of my favorite things on this planet and I'm almost always down to enjoy a sweet and savory meal.

And you know what sets brunch apart from breakfast, right?

The booze. Which is why I think IHOP is jumping on the alcohol game. Sure, IHOP is open 24 hours a day with delicious stacks of pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, and more, but they've never delved into the brunch aspect. And by brunch, I mean booze.

Until now.

bhofack2, ThinkStock Images

According to Forbes, "Bubbles, Wine & Brews" is a new menu that is being tested out at some IHOP locations. The pilot program is currently available in California and New Mexico. The company is looking at implementing beer, wine and champagne into their menu. They want to do locally-sourced beer and wine selections and offer some delicious mimosa options too.

And they hope to take it nationwide.

Obviously this could be financially beneficial for IHOP's locations as you can make more money off of alcohol. However, the liquor license is a startup cost in and of itself. IHOP President Jay Johns says a license can range between $300-$14,000 depending on the location.

It sounds like that price could be worth it though.

The idea of a boozy menu comes from a few IHOP locations already doing one-off alcohol programs. These have been happening for a few years now. In fact, one location in Arizona has an actual bar that serves up cocktails.

It sounds worth it to me, plus who doesn't love a mimosa with their pancakes?

Wyoming Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives It's hard not to take this a little personally. Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has visited the Cowboy State a few times. Yet each time he stays close to Jackson . The show takes us on a culinary voyage across the U.S, but he's never stopped in Cheyenne, Casper, or even Chugwater.

Ten Of The Oldest Saloons In Wyoming Old West history is even better with a cold beer in your hand. Join us for a bar crawl as we pay a virtual visit to the ten longest-running saloons in the Cowboy State.

