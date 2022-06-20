Luke Bryan's family — particularly his wife Caroline and mother LeClaire — have a long history of pulling pranks on each other, so it seems only right that the country superstar's Father's Day gift included a lot of humor — and a little bit of revenge.

To commemorate Father's Day on Sunday (June 19), Caroline posted a series of snapshots of Bryan to her Instagram, each picture goofier than the last. The first is a close-up shot of the singer with hilariously coiffed hair, followed by a snap of him wearing a lei and matching flowers, then one of the singer in pink glasses and a gray wig with curlers.

That's not all: In total, Caroline compiled nine goofy, odd or otherwise unflattering images of her country superstar husband to celebrate Father's Day.

"Did you really think I would let this day pass without getting you back for Mother's Day post..." she says in the caption.

To be fully in on the joke, you've got to do a deep dive through Bryan's recent post history to find what he shared in tribute to Caroline for Mother's Day (May 8). That post is a video of Caroline, wearing a virtual reality headset and dancing around, a big, goofy smile on her face.

"And...you had to pick this video!" Caroline replied in the comments section of that post. "It's ok....just [wait] until Father's Day!!!!"

Sure enough, she remembered, and once the big day rolled around, she got her revenge.

But that's not all: On her Instagram Stories, Caroline shared video of Bryan discovered what she'd posted for Father's Day. In the clip, the couple are onboard a plane when Bryan looks up from his phone, a huge grin on his face, and holds it up to reveal his wife's post.

"I can't believe you did it, a--hole," he says, though he quickly breaks into a laugh.

Bryan and Caroline share two sons, 14-year-old Thomas and 11-year-old Tatum, plus they are the adoptive parents of Til, Jordan and Kris, who are the children of Bryan's late older sister.