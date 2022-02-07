Luke Bryan's residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas kicks off this Friday (Feb. 11), but he's already in town to rehearse his show — and so is his mom, LeClaire, the country star revealed to ABC's Good Morning America on Monday (Feb. 7).

"Oh, yeah. My mother, she's already punched her ticket," Bryan says, speaking via video chat from his hotel room. While LeClaire might be in town for her son's show, she's even more excited for another aspects of Vegas life, he admits.

"What's the big shopping center out here? Crystals and all that? Yeah, my credit card will be in flames come Friday," he jokes.

The batch of shows will be Bryan's first time performing an extended Las Vegas residency, and he's looking forward to the format. "I can literally, like, ease out of my hotel room, ride the elevator down and clock into work," he marvels. "I'm just excited to see the show come together."

While Bryan may be a first-timer, he's got several friends who've done Vegas residencies of their own. Fellow country superstar Carrie Underwood recently launched a residency, as did pop star Katy Perry, who is Bryan's fellow judge on American Idol. But despite their reality TV show camaraderie, Bryan says that Perry hasn't offered much in the way of advice regarding his stay in Vegas.

"No, she doesn't help me at all," the singer says drily. "Anything Katy does, she sends stuff to create more anxiety. She's like, 'Wow, big stage. Be ready. Wow. Get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas.'... But as years have gone, we have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship."

Bryan has also developed quite the bromance with Perry's partner, actor Orlando Bloom, the country star spills.

"She's really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando might have a little man crush on me," Bryan says with a grin. "Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him. So yeah, me and Orlando, our love is strong."

Bryan has Vegas residency shows booked for several dates throughout the month of February. He also recently announced his 2022 Raised Up Right Tour.