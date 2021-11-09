Luke Bryan hopped on the internet one day last month and learned that he was going viral for showing kindness to a single mother in need. The singer says he had no idea he was being filmed as he changed the motorist's tire along a country road in Columbia, Tenn., on Oct. 24.

"I just did what you oughta do," Bryan shares, talking to Taste.of Country Nights ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards (Nov. 10 on ABC).

Quick recap: Bryan was going hunting with his boys when he drove by a car that was stranded on a bad stretch of road. That woman, Courtney Potts, told Taste of Country that the superstar asked her to drive a little further so they weren't on a dangerous curve, and then he grabbed his tools and fixed her tire.

“I had no idea she was video-ing me," the CMA host relates. "When I saw it the next day … I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna get out there.'" He wasn't mad about it — after all, it's far more common for a celebrity to go viral for something negative than positive. Potts said she was blown away by the kindness.

"He’s just a humble guy," she tells ToC. "I told my mom he went into dad mode almost. All these women commenting on his butt on my TikTok (Laughs), and it was more of a dad moment. He was seriously worried about me and fixing the tire on this car!"

If you're wondering, yes, Potts did know who her roadside assistance angel was.

"Right when I walked up she was like, ‘Holy s--t!’” Bryan says. She's a longtime fan who's seen him perform live on at least one occasion. Now she has a pretty cool picture to show her kids, one of whom was sleeping and one of whom was fussing and screaming when Bryan helped them out.

