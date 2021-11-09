CRMC COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 13 Over A Week

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reports an increase of 13 patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to a week earlier.

That's according to a post on the CRMC Facebook page.

According to the post, 41 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Monday, compared to 27 a week ago. Of the 41 people who were hospitalized, six were fully vaccinated, the others were not. But none of the 8 people in the ICU or the six on ventilators have been vaccinated.

That continues a long-term trend at the Cheyenne hospital of few to none of the most seriously ill COVID patients having been vaccinated.

In fact, none of the patients in the ICU or on the ventilator over the last two weekly reports from the hospital has been vaccinated, and only one patient in the weekly report the week prior to those reports had been fully vaccinated.