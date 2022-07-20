Luke Bryan spent his birthday weekend out on the water with some of his favorite people. The country superstar, who turned 46 years old on Sunday (July 17), hit the lake for a summer fishing trip with his two sons, Bo and Tate, and his nephew, Til.

Snapshots from the family outing were posted to the "Country On" singer's social media pages, revealing a crew full of smiles as they each held up their catch(es) of the day.

“It was a good birthday,” Bryan simply says alongside the photos.

Before heading out for the outdoor leisure activity, Bryan’s wife, Caroline Boyer Bryan — who has made a tradition of using her sense of humor to come up with funny and clever ideas for her husband's birthday — marked the special occasion with a variety of customized cakes. One of the cakes featured a giant Two Lane beer can accompanying the phrase “Happy Birthday, Luke!”

Caroline shared a photo of the birthday cake and her planting a smooch on Bryan’s cheek as he shows off his tasty B-Day treat. In another clip, Caroline reveals she would be joining in on the fun fishing trip.

"Happy Birthday to my Hunk of burning love!!! We love you! And...I'm going fishing again because well...it's your birthday!" Caroline writes alongside a video of the group dancing around the house while gearing up for their fishing trip.

On Tuesday (July 19), Caroline returned to her Instagram page to share the aftermath of her husband’s fun-filled birthday adventure, with the brood experiencing a not-so-smooth car ride. In the video, Caroline appears seated in the back of the vehicle with her kids, while Bryan is in the driver's seat navigating some road bumps.

“When you’re a boy Mom …. hang on and enjoy the ride girls!” Caroline notes.

Bryan is currently headlining his Raised Up Right Tour, which includes openers Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. The trek launched on June 9 in Charleston, W. V., and will run through October. Buy Luke Bryan concert tickets here.

