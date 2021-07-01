As promised, Luke Combs delivered a second brand-new, unreleased song to fans on Thursday night (July 1). "Five Leaf Clover" finds the country star grateful for all of the blessings he's received — and, frankly, a little shocked that they've all come his way.

Throughout each verse, Combs reflects on the good things in his wife: healthy parents, a loving wife, great friends and more. He knows he's lucky — luckier than many, even — and professes that he'd have been just fine with less.

"I know I'm a lucky man, but I ain't sure I am / 'Cause it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand," Combs sings each chorus. "I hit my knees, thankful as can be, but the one thing I can't get over / How'd a guy like me who'd have been fine with three / Wind up with a five-leaf clover?"

"Five Leaf Clover" follows "Good Old Days," the first of the two new tracks, which Combs unveiled on Tuesday night (June 29). The singer shared both songs via live performance videos, though it's unclear when they were taken; he says, though, that he's been playing them live at recent shows. Combs is back on the road after suspending his touring plans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Combs hinted that he might be throwing a rootsy curveball at fans in the near future: He shared that he's been working on a bluegrass album as a side project. Fans have already heard the bluegrass-flavored "The Great Divide," a collaboration with Billy Strings that pivots from his usual radio-ready, mainstream country sound.

Also included in the string of new songs Combs has debuted in recent months is "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which he debuted in February as part of a live show at Daytona International Speedway's NASCAR season-opening race.