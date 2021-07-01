The High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina featured two teams and 12 players from Wyoming.

Jackson and Sheridan took full 5-man teams, while two more golfers played as individuals.

The boys struggled a little more than the girls from Wyoming, who played last week at Pinehurst.

The top individual was Garrett Spielman from Sheridan, who played as an individual. He shot a three-day total of 36-over par and tied for 213. Spielman had rounds of 79, 91, and 82.

As a team, Jackson finished 41st with a plus-190 total. That was right in front of Sheridan, who came in 42nd place at plus-197.

The Jackson Broncs were paced by Adam Russell and Mason Evans, who both tied for 232nd at 40-over par. Hays Millham was at plus-46 and finished in a tie for 262nd. Ridge Kling took 309th place at 71-over par. Finally, Ethan Holmes shot 74-over par and came in 313th place.

Max French from Jackson also participated but as an individual. He finished at 75-over par, which was good for a tie for 314th.

For Sheridan, Brayden James came in at 40-over par and tied for 232nd. He had rounds of 87, 85, and 84. Alex Sanders came in a tie for 247th at 43-over par. He was followed by his brother, Sean Sanders, who shot 59-over par and tied for 288th. Josh Vasques-Chavarin was at plus-65 and tied for 302nd, while Brock Owings placed in a tie for 305th at 66-over par.

The individual winner came from Utah and fired a three-round total of four-under-par. The boys played three rounds Monday through Wednesday.

There were 332 golfers in the field and 49 states were represented in this year’s event.

Ten Of The Oldest Saloons In Wyoming Old West history is even better with a cold beer in your hand. Join us for a bar crawl as we pay a virtual visit to the ten longest-running saloons in the Cowboy State.



Ten of the Oldest Saloons In Wyoming