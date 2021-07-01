‘Fire in the Sky’ Planned Road Closures in Laramie

MORE: Laramie ‘Fire in the Sky’ 2021 Fireworks Display on July 4 – Details

Due to the Fire in the Sky fireworks display on July 4, the following streets will be shut down temporarily from 5 pm to midnight to traffic and parking.

22nd St. from Willet to Harney

Harney St. from 22nd to Television

Television Rd. from Harney to Armory

Armory Rd. from 22nd to Television

In the event the firework display is moved to July 5 due to weather, these road closures will move to the evening of the 5th.

In addition to these road closures please be aware of construction closures at 30th and Reynolds and along 15th St, as these streets are also closed to parking.