Opening weekend didn't quite go as planned for Luke Combs' Middle of Somewhere Tour, but he powered through a show despite vocal issues, and refunded the entire crowd to boot.

The show in question took place Saturday night (Sept. 3), and was the second of two-back-to-back dates in Bangor, Maine, that served as opening nights for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. Leading up to showtime, Combs noticed he was struggling to sing — but rather than canceling his performance, he played a shortened set and refunded fans' ticket money.

Fan-captured footage from the concert shows Combs in the middle of his hit song, "Doin' This," along with a caption that explained his vocal woes.

"Luke Combs started the show by addressing the crowd to say he had lost his voice from the night before," the fan explains. "He acknowledged all that goes into coming to a show — the tickets, gas money, babysitters and hotels — and stated that because he didn't feel he could give his best performance that he would be refunding everyone's tickets."

The fan didn't seem to feel disappointed by the experience — "Best free show I've ever seen!," the post concludes — but Combs was visibly upset as he told the crowd that his voice wasn't up to par.

"We're still gonna be the show," the singer says in a video filmed by another concertgoer. "But it's not gonna be what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it. So we're gonna put on the best free show we can put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to tell you that."

He added, "I'm gonna give you everything that I have, and I'm so sorry ... I'm so sorry."

The Middle of Somewhere Tour is set to roll on on Sept 16, with two stops in Green Bay, Wisc. The trek is a relatively short one for Combs, hitting only nine cities but consisting of two performances at each venue.